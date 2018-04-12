The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against out actor Kevin Spacey.

According to Variety, which first reported the news, an adult male has alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted him in October of 1992 in West Hollywood, California. An investigation was opened on December 11. No additional details were reported.

In October, out actor Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery) accused Spacey (House of Cards) of sexual misconduct when the two actors were working on Broadway and Rapp was 14. Spacey responded with an apology of sorts, saying that he did not remember the encounter. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” Spacey tweeted. Spacey also acknowledged for the first time publicly that he was gay.

Since Rapp named Spacey (Rapp had previously discussed the incident), at least 14 men have revealed their “me too” stories.

British authorities are looking into claims of sexual assault made by three men. The incidents took place in 2005 and 2008. Spacey's roughly ten-year run as the artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London ended in 2015.

Netflix has since fired Spacey from House of Cards.