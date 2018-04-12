The Los Angeles County District
Attorney's Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against out
actor Kevin Spacey.
According to Variety,
which first reported the news, an adult male has alleged that Spacey
sexually assaulted him in October of 1992 in West Hollywood,
California. An investigation was opened on December 11. No
additional details were reported.
In October, out actor Anthony Rapp
(Star Trek: Discovery) accused Spacey (House of Cards)
of sexual misconduct when the two actors were working on Broadway and
Rapp was 14. Spacey responded with an apology of sorts, saying that
he did not remember the encounter. “But if I did behave then as he
describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been
deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” Spacey tweeted. Spacey
also acknowledged for the first time publicly that he was gay.
Since Rapp named Spacey (Rapp had
previously discussed the incident), at least 14 men have revealed
their “me too” stories.
British authorities are looking into
claims of sexual assault made by three men. The incidents took place
in 2005 and 2008. Spacey's roughly ten-year run as the artistic
director of the Old Vic theater in London ended in 2015.
Netflix has since fired Spacey from
House of Cards.