Police in Toronto on Wednesday charged a landscaper accused of killing six gay or bisexual men with another murder.

According to CNN, Bruce McArthur, 66, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Abdulbasir Faizi, a 42-year-old man who went missing in 2010.

Toronto police spokesman Hank Idsinga revealed the new charge during a news conference.

“Today Mr. McArthur was brought back before the courts. He was charged with first degree murder in relation to Mr. Faizi,” Idsinga said. “Mr. McArthur is now charged with and alleged to have committed seven murders.”

Idsinga previously said that police found the remains of the men “hidden in the bottom of [large] planters” at a property McArthur used for storage. He's called McArthur an “alleged serial killer.”

Police have been scouring missing persons cases to see whether there is a link to McArthur.

A female relative who spoke during Wednesday's press conference said that Faizi's wife was shocked to learn that he secretly went to bathhouses in Toronto's Gay Village.

“As far as she knows they were married and they were happy and he abandoned her and the daughters,” she said. “For me at least there's a sense of relief, because he didn't abandon anyone. He didn't run away.”