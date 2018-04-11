In accepting an award on Monday, journalist Ronan Farrow told a crowd of 400 that he's part of the LGBT community.

The Point Foundation, the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students, honored Farrow with its Point Courage Award. Former MSNBC colleague and past Point Foundation honoree Thomas Roberts presented the award to Farrow.

"Being a part of the LGBT community, which recognized that reporting I was doing early on and elevated it, and has been such a stalwart source of support through the sexual assault reporting I did involving survivors who felt equally invisible – that has been an incredible source of strength for me,” said Farrow, the son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen. “LGBT people are some of the bravest and most potent change agents and leaders I have encountered, and the most forceful defenders of the vulnerable and voiceless, because they know what it’s like to be there."

In 2014, OUT included Farrow in its annual list of the planet's most dateable gay men.

Comedian Michelle Collins hosted Monday's event, while out actor-singer Jussie Smollett (Empire) performed. Other guests included Jason Collins, Tamron Hall, Eileen Kelly, Andrew Kennan-Bolger and Don Lemon.