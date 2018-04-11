In accepting an award on Monday,
journalist Ronan Farrow told a crowd of 400 that he's part of the
LGBT community.
The Point Foundation, the nation's
largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students, honored
Farrow with its Point Courage Award. Former MSNBC colleague and past
Point Foundation honoree Thomas Roberts presented the award to
Farrow.
"Being a part of the LGBT
community, which recognized that reporting I was doing early on and
elevated it, and has been such a stalwart source of support through
the sexual assault reporting I did involving survivors who felt
equally invisible – that has been an incredible source of strength
for me,” said Farrow, the son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen. “LGBT
people are some of the bravest and most potent change agents and
leaders I have encountered, and the most forceful defenders of the
vulnerable and voiceless, because they know what it’s like to be
there."
In 2014, OUT included Farrow in
its annual list of the planet's most dateable gay men.
Comedian Michelle Collins hosted
Monday's event, while out actor-singer Jussie Smollett (Empire)
performed. Other guests included Jason Collins, Tamron Hall, Eileen
Kelly, Andrew Kennan-Bolger and Don Lemon.