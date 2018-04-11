A Washington state man has been accused of targeting men on gay dating sites for extortion.

Christopher Malik “CJ” Longmire, 22, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree extortion with sexual motivation and three counts of possession of child pornography, the Kitsap Sun reported.

According to authorities, Longmire and men he met on gay dating sites agreed to trade videos. Longmire threatened to expose the men to friends and family unless they sent him videos containing specific sex acts.

Authorities said that Longmire also used nude photos of a 14-year-old boy he had previously assaulted in creating the profiles. Longmire in 2014 posed as a female to solicit the photos.

Detectives found multiple images of child pornography unrelated to the extortion scheme on phones and computer hardware seized from Longmire's Port Orchard residence.