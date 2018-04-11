A Washington state man has been accused
of targeting men on gay dating sites for extortion.
Christopher Malik “CJ” Longmire,
22, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree
extortion with sexual motivation and three counts of possession of
child pornography, the Kitsap
Sun reported.
According to authorities, Longmire and
men he met on gay dating sites agreed to trade videos. Longmire
threatened to expose the men to friends and family unless they sent
him videos containing specific sex acts.
Authorities said that Longmire also
used nude photos of a 14-year-old boy he had previously assaulted in
creating the profiles. Longmire in 2014 posed as a female to solicit
the photos.
Detectives found multiple images of
child pornography unrelated to the extortion scheme on phones and
computer hardware seized from Longmire's Port Orchard residence.