South Euclid, a Cleveland suburb, on Monday approved a measure protecting the LGBT community from discrimination, making it the 20th municipality in Ohio to do so.

The measure cleared the South Euclid City Council with a 9-4 vote.

According to previous reporting by Cleveland.com, the legislation, first introduced in June, prohibits housing, employment and public accommodations discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland objected to the measure, saying that the measure stifles freedom of religion.

Ohio is one of 22 states lacking such protections.

According to Equality Ohio, which helped craft the measure, South Euclid becomes the 20th municipality in Ohio to approve such protections.

“Congratulations, South Euclid!” the group tweeted. “20th Ohio municipality to enact LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination.”