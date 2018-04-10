South Euclid, a Cleveland suburb, on
Monday approved a measure protecting the LGBT community from
discrimination, making it the 20th municipality in Ohio to
do so.
The measure cleared the South Euclid
City Council with a 9-4 vote.
According to previous reporting by
Cleveland.com,
the legislation, first introduced in June, prohibits housing,
employment and public accommodations discrimination based on sexual
orientation and gender identity.
The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland
objected to the measure, saying that the measure stifles freedom of
religion.
Ohio is one of 22 states lacking such
protections.
According to Equality Ohio, which
helped craft the measure, South Euclid becomes the 20th
municipality in Ohio to approve such protections.
“Congratulations, South Euclid!”
the group tweeted. “20th Ohio municipality to enact
LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination.”