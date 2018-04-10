Out singer Ricky Martin says in a new interview that he regrets not coming out gay during an interview with Barbara Walters in 2000.

In January, Martin, who came out gay in 2010, revealed he's married to Jwan Yosef, a conceptual artist. The couple is raising two children.

During an uncomfortable interview, Walters pressed Martin to address rumors about his sexuality, saying that he had the power to put the rumors to rest.

Instead, Martin gave an ambiguous answer, telling Walters that “sexuality is something that each individual should deal with in their own way.”

Martin's career, which was soaring prior to the interview's broadcast, began to wane.

In an Attitude cover story, Martin revealed that he regrets not taking the opportunity to come out.

“I remember the first time I was asked in front of a camera, 'Are you gay?' I didn't say yes. I didn't say no,” Martin said. “But you don't understand how many times I think, 'I wish I'd said yes.'”

“I didn't lie; I tried to dodge the question. But why the fuck didn't I say yes?”

On coming out, Martin said that he did not realize “how easy it was to come out.”

“The amount of love that I received was incredible,” he said. “I felt protected. I felt loved. No one was judging me.”