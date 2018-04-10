Actress-comedian Abbi Jacobson confirmed in a new interview that she dates men and women.

The 34-year-old Jacobson is best known for co-creating and co-starring in Comedy Central's Broad City with Ilana Glazer. She is currently promoting her new film, 6 Balloons, in which she plays the sister of a heroin addict (played by Dave Franco). The film premiered at South by Southwest in March and is currently streaming on Netflix.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jacobson was asked how she juggles her love life and busy schedule.

“I kind of go both ways; I date men and women,” Jacobson said. “They have to be funny, doing something they love. I don't know – I've never really been interviewed about this before.”

In 2016, Jacobson was rumored to be seeing Portlandia star Carrie Brownstein.

Jacobson is also working on a new season of A Piece of Work, her podcast on modern art, and a television version of the 1992 film A League of Their Own for Amazon.