Late night host Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for jabs at Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Hannity criticized Kimmel after he joked about First Lady Melania Trump's accent on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Even her accent.... Now, I'm going to tell you something: What a disgrace,” Hannity responded. “Hey, Mr Kimmel, that's her fifth language. How many do you speak?”

Over the following days, the pair continued to trade insults, with Hannity calling Kimmel a racist, a pervert and a “Harvey Weinstein Jr.”

Kimmel responded on Friday by tweeting about Hannity's love for President Donald Trump.

“Don't worry – just keep tweeting – you'll get back on top! (or does Trump prefer you on bottom?) Either way, keep your chin up big fella..XO,” Kimmel wrote.

Kimmel apologized in a statement following a backlash and calls for a boycott.

“While I admit I did have fun with our back and forth, after some thought, I realize that the level of vitriol from all sides (mine and me included) does nothing good for anyone and, in fact, is harmful to our country,” he wrote.

He added that his wife, Molly McNearney, and their son have received death threats and encouraged “those who made them to give their words and actions thought.”

“I, too, will give my words more thought and recognize my role in inciting their hatefulness,” Kimmel promised.

Kimmel said that he stood by his “harmless” joke about the First Lady but added that he believes Hannity was “genuinely offended” by his “silly aside.”