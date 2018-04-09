On Saturday's season 2 premiere of
TLC's Nate and Jeremiah By Design, married couple Nate Berkus
and Jeremiah Brent talk about having two kids under the age of 3.
The couple added their second child,
Oskar Michael Brent-Berkus, on Monday, March 26. Their daughter,
Poppy, is three years old.
(Related: Nate
Berkus, Jeremiah Brent share first photos of son Oskar.)
In the show's first episode, the couple
reveals that they worried about the stress that accompanies a growing
family.
“Anything right now that's uncertain
with us on the precipice of having another child just stresses me out
on another level,” Brent, 33, tells Berkus, 46.
“We've kind of gotten into this
beautiful rhythm with Poppy, the three of us with this cute synergy.
And that's all about to shift. The baby will bring their own energy
and dynamic to the house. But we're all excited about it,” Brent
tells the audience.
Berkus later jokes with his husband..
“[Poppy's] running around the house like she owns it. She's you
with long hair.”