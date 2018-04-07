Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent are
among the artists featured on a new album of reimagined love songs
for the LGBT community.
The six-track album “Universal Love”
from MGM Resorts was released digitally on Thursday.
Dylan re-recorded “She's Funny That
Way” as “He's Funny That Way.”
Kesha, an outspoken supporter of LGBT
rights, closes the album with “I Need a Woman to Love Me,”
changing the pronouns in Janis Joplin's “I Need a Man to Love Me.”
Phyllis James, chief diversity &
corporate social responsibility officer at MGM Resorts, said in a
statement that the album will help normalize LGBT love.
“We believe projects like this will
help all of us reach a point where seeing the world through the lens
of people who happen to be different from us becomes natural and
commonplace,” James said. “It is an immense honor for MGM
Resorts to spearhead this inspirational project which celebrates
LGBTQ dimensions of the universal emotion of love.”
Grammy-winner St. Vincent re-corded The
Crystal's “Then He Kissed Me” to “Then She Kissed Me.”
Other artists on the album include Kele
Okereke, Valerie June and Benjamin Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.
“Universal Love” is available on
streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.