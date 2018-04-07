Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent are among the artists featured on a new album of reimagined love songs for the LGBT community.

The six-track album “Universal Love” from MGM Resorts was released digitally on Thursday.

Dylan re-recorded “She's Funny That Way” as “He's Funny That Way.”

Kesha, an outspoken supporter of LGBT rights, closes the album with “I Need a Woman to Love Me,” changing the pronouns in Janis Joplin's “I Need a Man to Love Me.”

Phyllis James, chief diversity & corporate social responsibility officer at MGM Resorts, said in a statement that the album will help normalize LGBT love.

“We believe projects like this will help all of us reach a point where seeing the world through the lens of people who happen to be different from us becomes natural and commonplace,” James said. “It is an immense honor for MGM Resorts to spearhead this inspirational project which celebrates LGBTQ dimensions of the universal emotion of love.”

Grammy-winner St. Vincent re-corded The Crystal's “Then He Kissed Me” to “Then She Kissed Me.”

Other artists on the album include Kele Okereke, Valerie June and Benjamin Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.

“Universal Love” is available on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.