In an interview with British LGBT
glossy Attitude, actor Clark Moore said that he's “never had
the privilege of passing as straight.”
Moore plays out and proud Ethan in the
film Love, Simon, which
opened this weekend in England. The
movie from out director Greg Berlanti follows 17-year-old Simon
(played by Nick Robinson) as he begins a correspondence with another
closeted teen.
“Unlike Simon, I've never had the
privilege of passing as straight,” Moore
said.
“Because of my mannerisms, my body
type, and I was blessed with my mother's face and a higher voice,
people always think I'm a woman anyway! I’ve never really been
able to hide that aspect of my identity, it’s always been there and
I worry that I won’t get the opportunity to break beyond gay
roles.”
"But I think the other thing
that’s really important is that we have to use this opportunity, we
have to tell all these different stories. Not every story has to
come back to love, not every story depends on a person’s sexuality.
I just hope that there are future roles where I’m able to play a
variety of characters regardless of sexual orientation,” he said.