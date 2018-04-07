British Olympic diver Tom Daley has
responded to critics of his decision to have a child via surrogate
with husband Dustin Lance Black.
Daley, 23, and Black, a 43-year-old
Hollywood producer and screenwriter, married last May and announced
on Valentine's Day that they were having a baby.
“We're gonna have a little boy,”
Daley, who came out bisexual in 2013, said during an appearance on
Fearne
Cotton's Happy Place
podcast.
In an interview this week with The
Times, Daley responded to critics of the couple's decision to
become parents via surrogate, saying that he doesn't care what they
think.
“We have an egg donor and a surrogate
and we feel very lucky,” Daley
said. “I am able to live my life without worrying what people
think. People say whatever they say. I get tons [of abuse] every day,
but at the end of the day, I'm married with a kid on the way and I
don't care what anyone says.”
“I don't care if they don't like it.
It took me a long time to get to that place but I am here. I think,
'Whatever.'”
Daley added that being an expected dad
has changed his priorities.
“It has changed me,” he said.
“Diving is no longer my number one [priority]. My child is number
one and diving is number two and, for me, that order might help.”