British Olympic diver Tom Daley has responded to critics of his decision to have a child via surrogate with husband Dustin Lance Black.

Daley, 23, and Black, a 43-year-old Hollywood producer and screenwriter, married last May and announced on Valentine's Day that they were having a baby.

“We're gonna have a little boy,” Daley, who came out bisexual in 2013, said during an appearance on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast.

In an interview this week with The Times, Daley responded to critics of the couple's decision to become parents via surrogate, saying that he doesn't care what they think.

“We have an egg donor and a surrogate and we feel very lucky,” Daley said. “I am able to live my life without worrying what people think. People say whatever they say. I get tons [of abuse] every day, but at the end of the day, I'm married with a kid on the way and I don't care what anyone says.”

“I don't care if they don't like it. It took me a long time to get to that place but I am here. I think, 'Whatever.'”

Daley added that being an expected dad has changed his priorities.

“It has changed me,” he said. “Diving is no longer my number one [priority]. My child is number one and diving is number two and, for me, that order might help.”