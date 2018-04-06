French Olympian Sandra Forgues has come
out transgender.
Forgues, formerly known as Wilfrid
Forgues, came out in an interview with L'Equipe, Outsports
reported.
“I live a dream,” she said. “Until
then, I had a really successful social, family and professional life.
I was engaged in a billion things. But my intimate life was a
prison. I always thought it would be one or the other.”
The slalom canoeist said that she
decided to transition about 18 months ago.
The 48-year-old Forgues competed in
three Summer Olympics, winning a gold medal in canoe double in
Atlanta and a bronze medal in Barcelona. Her partner in the canoe
was Frank Adisson.
Forgues is among only a handful of
Olympians who have come out transgender. Decathlon gold medalist
Caitlyn Jenner came out publicly in a 2015 interview with ABC News'
Diane Sawyer.