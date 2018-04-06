French Olympian Sandra Forgues has come out transgender.

Forgues, formerly known as Wilfrid Forgues, came out in an interview with L'Equipe, Outsports reported.

“I live a dream,” she said. “Until then, I had a really successful social, family and professional life. I was engaged in a billion things. But my intimate life was a prison. I always thought it would be one or the other.”

The slalom canoeist said that she decided to transition about 18 months ago.

The 48-year-old Forgues competed in three Summer Olympics, winning a gold medal in canoe double in Atlanta and a bronze medal in Barcelona. Her partner in the canoe was Frank Adisson.

Forgues is among only a handful of Olympians who have come out transgender. Decathlon gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner came out publicly in a 2015 interview with ABC News' Diane Sawyer.