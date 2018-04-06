Fashion designer Marc Jacobs enlisted
the help of a flash mob to propose to his boyfriend, underwear model
Charly Defrancesco, at a New York City Chipotle restaurant.
Jacobs shared video
of the proposal on Instagram. As the men entered the restaurant
a flash mob appeared and performed to Prince's single Kiss. As soon
as the dancing ended, and Defrancesco stopped filming the flash mob,
Jacobs got down and one knee and produced a wedding ring. After a
moment of shock, Defrancesco said yes.
“And this happened...'Charly
Defrancesco will you marry me'?” Jacobs captioned the video.
“THANK YOU everyone for making this happen video [sic].”
According to TIME, the couple has been
dating for a few years and lives together in the West Village.
