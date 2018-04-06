Fashion designer Marc Jacobs enlisted the help of a flash mob to propose to his boyfriend, underwear model Charly Defrancesco, at a New York City Chipotle restaurant.

Jacobs shared video of the proposal on Instagram. As the men entered the restaurant a flash mob appeared and performed to Prince's single Kiss. As soon as the dancing ended, and Defrancesco stopped filming the flash mob, Jacobs got down and one knee and produced a wedding ring. After a moment of shock, Defrancesco said yes.

“And this happened...'Charly Defrancesco will you marry me'?” Jacobs captioned the video. “THANK YOU everyone for making this happen video [sic].”

According to TIME, the couple has been dating for a few years and lives together in the West Village.

