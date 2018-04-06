In a Gay Times cover story, out
singer Ricky Martin talks about his portrayal of fashion designer
Gianni Versace's partner Antonio D'Amico in FX's American Crime
Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.
Versace was murdered outside his Miami
Beach home at the age of 50. He was one of several gay victims of
serial killer Andrew Cunanan (played in the series by Glee
alum Darren Criss).
Martin plays D'Amico in the third
installment of out producer Ryan Murphy's anthology series American
Crime Story.
In his Gay Times cover
interview, Martin claims that homophobia killed Versace.
“What killed Gianni Versace was
homophobia,” Martin, 46, said. “It’s not the way he died, it’s
the way it was allowed to happen. Back in the 90s – and we have to
be careful because history tends to repeat itself – Gianni Versace
was killed by a man that was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. This
man was living in Miami but because he was a gay man killing other
gay men, everybody turned the other way. That’s what infuriates
me.”
In January, Martin
revealed he's married to Jwan Yosef, a conceptual artist. The
couple is raising two children.