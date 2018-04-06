In a Gay Times cover story, out singer Ricky Martin talks about his portrayal of fashion designer Gianni Versace's partner Antonio D'Amico in FX's American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Versace was murdered outside his Miami Beach home at the age of 50. He was one of several gay victims of serial killer Andrew Cunanan (played in the series by Glee alum Darren Criss).

Martin plays D'Amico in the third installment of out producer Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Crime Story.

In his Gay Times cover interview, Martin claims that homophobia killed Versace.

“What killed Gianni Versace was homophobia,” Martin, 46, said. “It’s not the way he died, it’s the way it was allowed to happen. Back in the 90s – and we have to be careful because history tends to repeat itself – Gianni Versace was killed by a man that was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. This man was living in Miami but because he was a gay man killing other gay men, everybody turned the other way. That’s what infuriates me.”

In January, Martin revealed he's married to Jwan Yosef, a conceptual artist. The couple is raising two children.