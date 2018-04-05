Voters in Anchorage, Alaska appear to have rejected a ballot measure that sought to roll back legal protections for transgender people in effect more than two years.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, a majority (53%) of ballots counted from Tuesday's election are a “no” on Proposition 1. But at least 16,000 ballots had not been counted as of Wednesday morning.

Kati Ward of the Fair Anchorage campaign, which opposed Proposition 1, said “we're cautiously optimistic.”

Opponents of the city's existing law that allows transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice put the initiative on Tuesday's ballot, expanding language to include “intimate facilities.” They said they sought the law's repeal because it caused safety problems and made women uncomfortable.

Opponents of Proposition 1 included BP and Wells Fargo, which said it would hurt the city's economy.