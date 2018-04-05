Australian rugby star Israel Folau has come under fire after saying that God's plan for gays is “hell,” unless they repent.

Folau plays for Australian rugby team the Wallabies.

The 29-year-old Folau, a devout Christian who regularly posts religious messages, posted a meme Tuesday on Instagram about God's plan. When a follower asked, “What was God's plan for gay people?” Folau replied: “HELL.. Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God.”

According to the BBC, Folau has since deleted the comment.

Last year as Australia debated whether to extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples, Folau said that he was opposed to marriage equality, putting him at odds with many of his Wallabies teammates who came out in favor of such unions.

“I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions. But personally, I will not support gay marriage,” he tweeted at the time.

Former British rugby star Gareth Thomas, who came out in 2009, responded on Twitter: “What's his plan for you then @IzzyFolau.”

