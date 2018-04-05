Australian rugby star Israel Folau has
come under fire after saying that God's plan for gays is “hell,”
unless they repent.
Folau plays for Australian rugby team
the Wallabies.
The 29-year-old Folau, a devout
Christian who regularly posts religious messages, posted a meme
Tuesday on Instagram about God's plan. When a follower asked, “What
was God's plan for gay people?” Folau replied: “HELL.. Unless
they repent of their sins and turn to God.”
According to the BBC, Folau has since
deleted the comment.
Last year as Australia debated whether
to extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples, Folau said that
he was opposed to marriage equality, putting him at odds with many of
his Wallabies teammates who came out in favor of such unions.
“I love and respect all people for
who they are and their opinions. But personally, I will not support
gay marriage,” he tweeted at the time.
Former British rugby star Gareth
Thomas, who came out in 2009, responded on Twitter: “What's his
plan for you then @IzzyFolau.”
