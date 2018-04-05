The Maryland legislature has approved a bill that seeks to ban therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

The House passed the bill 95-27 on Wednesday, according to the AP. It now heads to the desk of Republican Governor Larry Hogan, whose spokeswoman has said he supports the measure.

Delegate Meagan Simonaire, a Republican, told colleagues that she experienced “significant pain, self-loathing and deep depression” when her parents sought conversion therapy providers for her as a teen after she came out bisexual to them.

“It this bill keeps even on child from that, it will be worth sharing my story with you today,” Simonaire said.

Simonaire is the daughter of Senator Bryan Simonaire, who last week voted against the bill in the Senate.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, applauded passage and called on Hogan to sign the bill.

“All children deserve to live their lives authentically and should never be subjected to the abusive practice of so-called conversion therapy,” said HRC Senior Vice President for Policy and Political Affairs JoDee Winterhof. “This dangerous and ?inhumane practice has no basis in science and is ?uniformly rejected by every major mental health ?organization in the country. We thank the state legislators who voted to protect LGBTQ youth and now call on Governor Hogan to sign this crucially important legislation.”

Delegate Bonnie Cullison introduced the bill in the House, while out Senator Richard Madaleno is its sponsor in the Senate. Madaleno is also running to unseat Governor Hogan.

“No minor should be forced to go through a practice that clearly every reputable health care organization has dismissed as being both ineffective and unethical,” Madaleno said. “All it does is create more harm and more anxiety for the young person. I am pleased, and frankly, relieved that this bill has passed: relieved, because this bill will help save so many young people's lives.”

Washington, Connecticut, California, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New York, Rhode Island, New Mexico and the District of Columbia have enacted similar bans. An increasing number of local municipalities have also enacted similar protections, particularly in Florida. Late last month, Milwaukee became the first municipality in Wisconsin to enact such a ban.