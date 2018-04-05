Designer Nate Berkus and husband Jeremiah Brent have shared photos of their newborn son Oskar.

Oskar Michael Brent-Berkus was born on Monday, March 26 via surrogate and weighed 8 lbs, 2 oz.

In the latest issue of PEOPLE, Brent is seen holding a swaddled Oskar as 3-year-old daughter Poppy looks on and Berkus smiles.

In the accompanying interview, the couple explain that Oskar was named after Berkus' former partner, photographer Fernando Oskar Bengoechea, who is presumed dead from a tsunami that hit Sri Lanka in 2004 as the couple vacationed.

(Related: Nate Berkus: I think about Fernando Bengoechea all the time.)

“We have always honored Fernando's memory in our relationship,” Brent said. “It's such an important chapter in Nate's life. So the idea that we can honor his memory in a beautiful way was exciting to us.”

Berkus said that the idea to name their son after Bengoechea “was actually Jeremiah's idea.”

The men made history in May, 2014 as the first gay couple to marry at the iconic New York Public Library, roughly a year after Berkus, 46, proposed atop the 15th-century Inca site Machu Picchu in Peru. The couple welcomed daughter Poppy in 2015.

Berkus and Brent are the hosts of TLC's Nate & Jeremiah by Design, which returns April 7.