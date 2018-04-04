In a new interview, rapper Jay-Z says he cried when his mother came out to him as a lesbian.

Appearing on the April 6 episode of Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Jay-Z said that while he knew that his mother, Gloria Carter, was gay she only recently came out to him.

“I mean I really cried. That's a true story. Like, I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free,” Jay-Z said.

Jay-Z added that he wrote the song Smile the following day.

On the track, which appears on 4:44, Jay-Z raps: “Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian; Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian; Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate; Society shame and the pain was too much to take; Cried tears of joy when you fell in love; Don't matter to me if it's a him or her.”

Carter also talks on the track about her struggle and decision to “be free.” “Love who you love,” she says, “because life isn't guaranteed. Smile.”