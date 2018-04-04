In a new interview, rapper Jay-Z says
he cried when his mother came out to him as a lesbian.
Appearing on the April 6 episode of
Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David
Letterman, Jay-Z said that while he knew that his mother, Gloria
Carter, was gay she only recently came out to him.
“I mean I really cried. That's a
true story. Like, I cried because I was so happy for her that she
was free,” Jay-Z said.
Jay-Z added that he wrote the song
Smile the following day.
On the track, which appears on 4:44,
Jay-Z raps: “Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian; Had to
pretend so long that she's a thespian; Had to hide in the closet, so
she medicate; Society shame and the pain was too much to take; Cried
tears of joy when you fell in love; Don't matter to me if it's a him
or her.”
Carter also talks on the track about
her struggle and decision to “be free.” “Love who you love,”
she says, “because life isn't guaranteed. Smile.”