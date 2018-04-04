John Berry on Monday endorsed Maryland
State Senator Rich Madaleno for governor of Maryland.
Berry is a former U.S. ambassador to
Australia and ran the U.S. Office of Personal Management from
2009-2013. During his tenure at Personal Management, Berry became
the highest-ranking openly gay official in the Obama administration.
In a statement released by the Madaleno
campaign, Berry lauded the candidate's support for federal employees
and retirees. He also noted Madaleno's support of “fairness and
equality for all of [Maryland's] citizens.”
“Rich Madaleno has proven through his
years of public service to be not just an advocate, but an effective
champion for these vitally important causes,” said
Berry. “A go along to get along style of governing is not
acceptable in today’s highly polarized society – we need true
leadership for our great state, leadership that will bring people
together and get the tough issues done. That leadership will come
from Rich Madaleno and that’s why I am proud to endorse his
candidacy to become Maryland’s next governor, and next leader.”
First elected to the Senate in 2006
after serving a term in the House of Delegates, Madaleno, 52, became
the Senate's first openly gay member. He was a strong supporter of
the same-sex marriage bill then-Governor Martin O'Malley signed in
2012 and introduced a transgender rights bill that became law in
2014. Madaleno and his husband Mark are raising two children.
Other Democrats vying to challenge
Governor Larry Hogan next year include Prince George's County
Executive Rushern Baker, former NCAAP President Ben Jealous and
former State Department official Alec Ross. Hogan, the state's second
Republican governor in nearly 50 years, has a strong approval rating,
even among Democrats.
John Berry on Monday endorsed Maryland
State Senator Rich Madaleno for governor of Maryland.
Berry is a former U.S. ambassador to
Australia and ran the U.S. Office of Personal Management from
2009-2013. During his tenure at Personal Management, Berry became
the highest-ranking openly gay official in the Obama administration.
In a statement released by the Madaleno
campaign, Berry lauded the candidate's support for federal employees
and retirees. He also noted Madaleno's support of “fairness and
equality for all of [Maryland's] citizens.”
“Rich Madaleno has proven through his
years of public service to be not just an advocate, but an effective
champion for these vitally important causes,” said
Berry. “A go along to get along style of governing is not
acceptable in today’s highly polarized society – we need true
leadership for our great state, leadership that will bring people
together and get the tough issues done. That leadership will come
from Rich Madaleno and that’s why I am proud to endorse his
candidacy to become Maryland’s next governor, and next leader.”
First elected to the Senate in 2006
after serving a term in the House of Delegates, Madaleno, 52, became
the Senate's first openly gay member. He was a strong supporter of
the same-sex marriage bill then-Governor Martin O'Malley signed in
2012 and introduced a transgender rights bill that became law in
2014. Madaleno and his husband Mark are raising two children.
Other Democrats vying to challenge
Governor Larry Hogan next year include Prince George's County
Executive Rushern Baker, former NCAAP President Ben Jealous and
former State Department official Alec Ross. Hogan, the state's second
Republican governor in nearly 50 years, has a strong approval rating,
even among Democrats.