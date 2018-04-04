Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton said in a YouTube video this week that he doesn't want his 5-year-old son to grow up to be gay because it's “easier” to be straight.

Hilton made the video in response to backlash he received from remarks he made on his podcast on how boys who attend dance class “end up being gay.”

“This is all stemming from me saying on [my] podcast that I wouldn't put my son into dance class because I think dance class might help make your son gay,” he said.

“I would say a good amount – maybe like 50 percent or more – of little boys who take dance class end up being gay,” Hilton said. “I don’t think that’s a homophobic thing to say. Just like I don’t think it’s a homophobic thing to say that a disproportionate amount of male singer/actor/dancers on Broadway are gay. There are more gay men drawn to that profession… That’s just a fact.”

Hilton is raising three children: 5-year-old Mario, 2-year-old Mia Alma, and five-month-old Mayte Amor.

“If I had my preference, I'd prefer my son to be heterosexual because it's easier,” Hilton said. “As a gay man, I’m not ashamed to be gay… but if I could go back in time and, when I was 18, be given a choice, I would have chosen then to be heterosexual… Being a gay man [around the world] is still a harder road to travel on.”

Hilton, 40, added that if his son turned out to be gay or transgender he would love him unconditionally.

“[But] ultimately, every decision I make for my son is what I think is best for his future. I don't want to do anything that could potentially hurt him,” Hilton said.