Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton said in
a YouTube video this week that he doesn't want his 5-year-old son to
grow up to be gay because it's “easier” to be straight.
Hilton made the video in response to
backlash he received from remarks he made on his podcast on how boys
who attend dance class “end up being gay.”
“This is all stemming from me saying
on [my] podcast that I wouldn't put my son into dance class because I
think dance class might help make your son gay,” he said.
“I would say a good amount – maybe
like 50 percent or more – of little boys who take dance class end
up being gay,” Hilton said. “I don’t think that’s a
homophobic thing to say. Just like I don’t think it’s a
homophobic thing to say that a disproportionate amount of male
singer/actor/dancers on Broadway are gay. There are more gay men
drawn to that profession… That’s just a fact.”
Hilton is raising three children:
5-year-old Mario, 2-year-old Mia Alma, and five-month-old Mayte Amor.
“If I had my preference, I'd prefer
my son to be heterosexual because it's easier,” Hilton said. “As
a gay man, I’m not ashamed to be gay… but if I could go back in
time and, when I was 18, be given a choice, I would have chosen then
to be heterosexual… Being a gay man [around the world] is still a
harder road to travel on.”
Hilton, 40, added that if his son
turned out to be gay or transgender he would love him
unconditionally.
“[But] ultimately, every decision I
make for my son is what I think is best for his future. I don't want
to do anything that could potentially hurt him,” Hilton
said.