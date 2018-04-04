Out British singer Sam Smith revealed
in a new interview that his struggle with mental health has led to
sobriety.
The 25-year-old Smith, who is currently
touring to promote his second studio album, told The Sun that
he gets “massive anxiety” about performing.
“I get massive anxiety. I really
struggle. I was so nervous at the Grammys this year. I thought I
would be more in control of my body and emotions but I get so
nervous, to the point I'm almost having panic attacks,” he said.
He added that he's doing better since
he quit alcohol and started meditating.
"I was going out drinking way too
much. Of course, you want to celebrate that these amazing things have
happened but you can't celebrate all the time.” Smith
said.
"I've been completely off the
booze for three weeks now. I never want to make promises but being
sober is something I'm interested in. When I don't drink and I'm not
smoking cigarettes, when I'm completely clean, I feel so focused and
happy,” he added.