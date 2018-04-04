Out British singer Sam Smith revealed in a new interview that his struggle with mental health has led to sobriety.

The 25-year-old Smith, who is currently touring to promote his second studio album, told The Sun that he gets “massive anxiety” about performing.

“I get massive anxiety. I really struggle. I was so nervous at the Grammys this year. I thought I would be more in control of my body and emotions but I get so nervous, to the point I'm almost having panic attacks,” he said.

He added that he's doing better since he quit alcohol and started meditating.

"I was going out drinking way too much. Of course, you want to celebrate that these amazing things have happened but you can't celebrate all the time.” Smith said.

"I've been completely off the booze for three weeks now. I never want to make promises but being sober is something I'm interested in. When I don't drink and I'm not smoking cigarettes, when I'm completely clean, I feel so focused and happy,” he added.