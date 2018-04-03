In an op-ed published Saturday in Teen Vogue, Disney Channel star Alyson Stoner talked about her sexuality.

The 24-year-old Stoner is best known for playing Max on Disney's The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Sarah Baker in the family comedy film Cheaper by the Dozen.

In her essay titled “How I Embraced my Sexual Identity,” Stoner describes meeting and falling in love with a female dance instructor.

“After I dizzied myself from doing knee spins, she walked toward me to correct my form,” Stoner wrote. “My heart raced wildly and my body grew hot. Was I nervous to fail in front of an expert? Was I breathing heavily from being out of shape? Her smile was the most electrifying thing I'd ever seen.”

Eventually, Stoner and the instructor started a relationship.

“I fell in love with a woman. … We were an example of true love.”

Stoner confessed that she feared being gay.

“I had internalized some of the harmful beliefs and misconceptions about LGBTQ people and identities. At the time, I thought… Maybe it’s because I’ve experienced abuse from men and therefore I’m scared of intimacy with them (and in general). Maybe it’s because open sexuality is prevalent in my artistic community and I subconsciously just want to fit in,” she wrote. “Maybe I actually want to be her, and I’m mistaking idolization for romance. Anything besides being gay, please!”

She now identifies as bisexual.

“I can love people of every gender identity and expression. It is the soul that captivates me. It is the love we can build and the goodness we can contribute to the world by supporting each other's best journeys,” she added.