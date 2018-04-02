Out singer-actor Ricky Martin has congratulated ABC News reporter Karl Schmid on coming out HIV-Positive.

Schmid, a 37-year-old correspondent for KABC Channel 7 in Los Angeles, came out in a Facebook post.

“Hi,” Schmid wrote. “I’m a 37 year old HIV+ man who has been poz for almost ten years. I work in television. And on the side of the camera where, for better or worse it’s considered 'taboo' for people 'like me' to be 'like me.' For 10 years I’ve struggled with 'do I or don’t I?' For ten years the stigma and industry professionals have said, 'don’t! It’ll ruin you.'”

On Friday, Schmid thanked followers for a “flood of touching, personal, kind and heartfelt messages.”

“Again, I honestly had no idea that me just being honest would resonate with so many,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “It's time to fight the stigma and bring it and HIV/AIDS to an end! Undetectable = Unstransmitable.”

“No no no #THANKYOUKARL,” Martin, who is raising two sons with his husband, replied. “Thank you brave man.”

(Related: Ricky Martin: I wasted so much energy trying to manipulate my sexuality.)