A new poll released this week shows a plurality of American adults disapprove of President Donald Trump's handling of LGBT rights.

Pollsters surveyed 1,500 U.S. adults between March 25 and 27 on a range of issues, including their views on trade and social media websites.

According to the results of The Economist/YouGov Poll, 29 percent of respondents approve of the way Trump is handling gay rights. Twelve percent said that they strongly approve, while 17 percent somewhat approve. Forty-four percent of respondents said that they disapprove of the way Trump is handling the issue ( 35% strongly disapprove, 9% somewhat disapprove). Twenty-seven percent of respondent had no opinion.

Respondents were also asked whether they “favor or oppose allowing transgender people to serve openly in the military?” A plurality (49%) said that they support transgender troops (31% strongly, 18% somewhat), while 34 percent said that they remain opposed (23% strongly, 11% somewhat). Seventeen percent of respondents said that they didn't know.

Similar numbers were found on Trump issuing a ban on transgender people serving in the military, with 48 percent saying they disapprove (35% strongly, 13% somewhat) and 24 percent saying they approve (24% strongly, 10% somewhat). Eighteen percent answered “not sure.”

In a blog post, Kathy Frankovic, a leading expert in public opinion polling, said that the poll shows that Americans don't want a ban on transgender troops.

“There is relatively little difference between the general opinion about transgender troops and opinion about the president's specific decision to ban them,” Frankovic wrote. “The overall assessment of the president's action is negative – except among Republicans.”