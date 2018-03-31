Out Australian singer-actor Keiynan Lonsdale has released a new love song inspired by the gay teen romantic comedy Love, Simon.

Lonsdale, 26, who came out bisexual in an emotional Instagram post last year, plays Abraham “Bram” Greenfeld in Love, Simon. He's said that he was inspired to come out while filming the movie.

(Related: Keiynan Lonsdale says he decided to come out while filming Love, Simon.)

In an interview with Billboard, Lonsdale said that his new single, Kiss The Boy, was inspired by Disney's The Little Mermaid and a teaser for Love, Simon.

“The teaser for Love, Simon had dropped on YouTube and then for some reason, I don't know why, the song 'Kiss The Girl' from The Little Mermaid popped up on my feed,” Lonsdale said.

“I was like, 'Oh, that's so funny. I wonder if I can do a cover of that song, but change it to about a boy?' It didn't work, but I was thinking about the Love, Simon trailer and I was really happy. Eventually, I got the hook, 'If you wanna kiss the boy/Then you better kiss the boy right now.'"

“I had so much to draw off, with the movie, my own personal life and every relationship I'd been in and other people's stories that they'd told me,” he added.

Kiss The Boy will appear in an upcoming album later this year.