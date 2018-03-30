Out actor-singer Jussie Smollett (Empire) will present the HRC Visibility Award to Queer Eye's culture guy Karama Brown at the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) 21st annual HRC Houston Gala on Saturday, April 7.

“As an out and proud gay man, Karamo Brown is using his incredible talent and public visibility to raise awareness and find solutions to the unique challenges LGBTQ people face,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement. “We are honored to have him marching alongside us as a vocal champion for equality, and we are proud to honor Karamo Brown with the HRC Visibility Award at the 21st Annual HRC Houston Gala.”

Netflix announced in January that it would produce a “reimagined” Queer Eye. Netflix premiered the reality series featuring five openly gay stylists on Wednesday, February 7. The streaming network earlier this month announced a second season.

The 39-year-old Brown led hundreds of HRC members and supporters in the #MarchForOurLives in the nation's capital, where hundreds of thousands of people called on state and federal lawmakers to enact stricter gun control measures.

The march was organized by survivors of last month's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people died when a former student entered the school and opened fire on February 14.

Brown graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas in 1999. Aaron Feis, a football coach who died in the shooting, was Brown's classmate.

(Related: Queer Eye's Karamo Brown lost a former classmate in Parkland shooting.)