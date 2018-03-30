Actress Sarah Jessica Parker has endorsed Cynthia Nixon's run for governor of New York.

Parker and Nixon are best known for their roles on HBO's dramedy Sex and the City.

“A mother. An activist. An advocate. A fighter. A NY'er. A dear friend Running for Governor of our great state. My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote,” Parker said in an Instagram post.

Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York Goldenblatt on Sex and the City, has also endorsed Nixon's campaign.

Nixon, who identifies as bisexual, is raising three children with her wife Christine Marinoni. She is outspoken on LGBT rights and public education funding. She is also an outspoken critic of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's policies on taxation and has accused him of giving “massive tax breaks to corporations.”

She'll face Cuomo in September's Democratic primary.

(Related: Christine Quinn apologizes for calling Cynthia Nixon “unqualified lesbian” for governor)