Actress Sarah Jessica Parker
has endorsed Cynthia Nixon's run for governor of New York.
Parker and Nixon are best
known for their roles on HBO's dramedy Sex and the City.
“A mother. An activist. An
advocate. A fighter. A NY'er. A dear friend Running for Governor of
our great state. My sister on and off screen, you have my love,
support and vote,” Parker said in an Instagram post.
Kristin Davis, who played
Charlotte York Goldenblatt on Sex and the City, has also
endorsed Nixon's campaign.
Nixon, who identifies as
bisexual, is raising three children with her wife Christine Marinoni.
She is outspoken on LGBT rights and public education funding. She
is also an outspoken critic of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's
policies on taxation and has accused him of giving “massive tax
breaks to corporations.”
She'll face Cuomo in
September's Democratic primary.
(Related: Christine
Quinn apologizes for calling Cynthia Nixon “unqualified lesbian”
for governor)