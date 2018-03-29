Out producer Ryan Murphy will present actor Jim Parsons with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at next month's 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, GLAAD announced on Wednesday.

Named after the legendary casting director and LGBT rights advocate, the Stephen F. Kolzak Award is presented to “an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance.”

Murphy and Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) worked together on the HBO adaptation of Larry Kramer's Tony Award-winning play The Normal Heart and the Broadway revival of Matt Crowley's 1968 play The Boys In The Band, both of which include gay themes.

Marking her first appearance at the annual event will be Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry.

GLAAD previously announced that Britney Spears will receive its Vanguard Award at the event for her support of the LGBT community and out comedian Wanda Sykes will host. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon will also appear at the April 12 ceremony.

