Out producer Ryan Murphy will present
actor Jim Parsons with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at next month's
29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, GLAAD
announced on Wednesday.
Named after the legendary casting
director and LGBT rights advocate, the Stephen F. Kolzak Award is
presented to “an LGBTQ media professional who has made a
significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance.”
Murphy and Parsons (The Big Bang
Theory) worked together on the HBO adaptation of Larry Kramer's
Tony Award-winning play The Normal Heart and the Broadway
revival of Matt Crowley's 1968 play The Boys In The Band, both
of which include gay themes.
Marking her first appearance at the
annual event will be Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry.
GLAAD previously announced that Britney
Spears will receive its Vanguard Award at the event for her support
of the LGBT community and out comedian Wanda Sykes will host.
Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon will also appear at the April 12
ceremony.
(Related: Britney
Spears to be honored for her LGBT advocacy.)