Designer Nate Berkus and husband Jeremiah Brent have welcomed a baby son into their family.

“It is with so much love that we welcome Oskar Brent-Berkus to our family,” Berkus said in a tweet. “We have waited for you, we already love you, and we as a family stand on the shoulders of so many people who have made it possible for families like ours to continue to grow.”

According to PEOPLE, Oskar was born on Monday and weighed 8 lbs, 2 oz.

“Yesterday, life cracked open in a way I didn't think it could again with the birth of our son,” Brent, 33, said on Instagram. “Love multiplied. How can love continue to expand like this. Hand in hand our family is basking in the phenomenon of it all. We love you little Oskar. How thankful we are. How beautiful it all is.”

The men made history in May, 2014 as the first gay couple to marry at the iconic New York Public Library, roughly a year after Berkus, 46, proposed atop the 15th-century Inca site Machu Picchu in Peru. The couple welcomed daughter Poppy in 2015.

Berkus and Brent are the hosts of TLC's Nate & Jeremiah by Design.