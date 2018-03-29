The Maryland Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that seeks to ban therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

According to the Washington Blade, Senate Bill 1028 cleared the chamber with a 34-12 vote.

The bill was introduced February 8 by Senator Rich Madaleno. Delegate Bonnie Cullison introduced an identical bill in the Maryland House of Delegates on the same day. Cullison and Madaleno, who is running for governor, are openly gay.

“Conversion therapy denies young people their humanity,” Madaleno told the Blade. “It is a cruel practice that has no basis in science: all it does is create more harm and more anxiety for the young person.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called on the House of Delegates “to swiftly pass this bill and send it to Gov. Larry Hogan's desk for his signature.”

A spokesman for Hogan, a Republican, has said he supports the legislation.

