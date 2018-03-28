After Louie, the
much-anticipated film from artist-AIDS activist Vincent Gagliostro,
opens Friday in New York and on-demand everywhere.
In
the film, Alan Cumming, who is openly bisexual, plays Sam, an
artist living in New York who lived through the early years of the
AIDS epidemic. An ACT UP activist, Sam is struggling with survivor's
guilty when he meets Braeden (played by Zachary Booth), a much
younger man. The ensuing relationship reawakens Sam. Booth is best
known for playing Michael Hewes on FX's Damages.
The film describes itself as a “love
letter to New York City” that honors “the history of the gay
rights movement and the progress that's been made.”
Cumming is best known to American
audiences for his portrayal of Eli Gold in the CBS legal drama The
Good Wife. He returned to CBS earlier this month with the
premiere of Instinct, in which he plays an openly gay CIA
agent searching for a serial killer.
(Related: Alan
Cumming praises CBS for gay lead character during Trump
administration.)