After Louie, the much-anticipated film from artist-AIDS activist Vincent Gagliostro, opens Friday in New York and on-demand everywhere.

In the film, Alan Cumming, who is openly bisexual, plays Sam, an artist living in New York who lived through the early years of the AIDS epidemic. An ACT UP activist, Sam is struggling with survivor's guilty when he meets Braeden (played by Zachary Booth), a much younger man. The ensuing relationship reawakens Sam. Booth is best known for playing Michael Hewes on FX's Damages.

The film describes itself as a “love letter to New York City” that honors “the history of the gay rights movement and the progress that's been made.”

Cumming is best known to American audiences for his portrayal of Eli Gold in the CBS legal drama The Good Wife. He returned to CBS earlier this month with the premiere of Instinct, in which he plays an openly gay CIA agent searching for a serial killer.

