Singer Aaron Carter has expanded on his
sexuality, saying that his previous comments about being bisexual
were “misconstrued.”
In a recent interview, Carter, 30, said
that he doesn't see himself in a relationship with a man.
“It was more so just a story that
happened when I was like 17 with somebody,” he said during a
Hollywood
Life podcast. “And I can find men and women attractive,
but when it comes down to it, I think it was a little misconstrued.”
“I see myself being with a woman and
having kids. I want to have a family.”
“I keep telling people that. I don't
want it to be misconstrued too much just because I was open about a
story,” he added.
Carter came out bisexual in an
emotional tweet to fans last August.
“To start off, I would like to say
that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans,” Carter wrote. “There’s
something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and
my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my
life.
“This doesn’t bring me shame, just
a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time and would like
lifted off of me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very
young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys
and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought
about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years-old, after a few
relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had
an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”
Saying that this is “the best quote
to sum,” Carter quoted Boy George: “I've never felt as though I
didn't belong. I just acted as though I did.”
Soon after coming out, he told TMZ
that he wants “to pursue a relationship with a woman.”
During a December appearance on LGBTQ&A
Podcast, Carter said that he was “confused … about
bisexuality” and that he doesn't “have a problem” being in a
relationship with a man.