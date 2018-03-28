Singer Aaron Carter has expanded on his sexuality, saying that his previous comments about being bisexual were “misconstrued.”

In a recent interview, Carter, 30, said that he doesn't see himself in a relationship with a man.

“It was more so just a story that happened when I was like 17 with somebody,” he said during a Hollywood Life podcast. “And I can find men and women attractive, but when it comes down to it, I think it was a little misconstrued.”

“I see myself being with a woman and having kids. I want to have a family.”

“I keep telling people that. I don't want it to be misconstrued too much just because I was open about a story,” he added.

Carter came out bisexual in an emotional tweet to fans last August.

“To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans,” Carter wrote. “There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life.

“This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time and would like lifted off of me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”

Saying that this is “the best quote to sum,” Carter quoted Boy George: “I've never felt as though I didn't belong. I just acted as though I did.”

Soon after coming out, he told TMZ that he wants “to pursue a relationship with a woman.”

During a December appearance on LGBTQ&A Podcast, Carter said that he was “confused … about bisexuality” and that he doesn't “have a problem” being in a relationship with a man.