Iowa Representative Steve King, a Republican, has criticized Emma Gonzalez for wearing a patch of the Cuban flag at Saturday's March For Our Lives rally.

Gonzalez, a survivor of last month's shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was among the Parkland students who spoke at Saturday's March For Our Lives protest in Washington. Gonzalez, 18, is also the openly bisexual president of her school's Gay-Straight Alliance club.

A photo of Gonzalez, who is Cuban-American, speaking at the march was posted on King's Facebook page. It was captioned: “This is how you look when you claim Cuban heritage yet don't speak Spanish and ignore the fact that your ancestors fled the island when the dictatorship turned Cuba into a prison camp, after removing all weapons from its citizens; hence their right to self defense.”

King's congressional office told The Washington Post that King's campaign team was responsible for the post.

King has a record of criticizing immigrants and minorities. He's also a vocal opponent of LGBT rights.