Queer Eye's culture guy Karamo Brown lost a former classmate in last month's mass shooting in a Parkland, Florida high school.

Brown graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School – where 17 people were killed by a shooter on February 14 – in 1999. Aaron Feis, a football coach who died in the shooting, was Brown's classmate.

Brown was among the hundreds of thousands of people who marched in Saturday's March for Our Lives protest in DC. Demonstrators called on state and federal lawmakers to enact stricter gun control measures.

“Seeing people die at the hands of guns as a black man is not new,” Brown told Vox. “But to see Students running through the same hallways I used to walk through was really hard.”

Brown said that he hopes people will continue to protest until laws are changed.

“What needs to happen is this can't stop,” Brown said. “When a tragedy happens, we protest, we're upset, and then we forget and another tragedy happens. … This can't die.”

He added that the election of President Donald Trump has helped fuel an environment for protest.

“This year of activism has been so inspired. It's like the world woke up. Everyone got woke all of a sudden. And sometimes it takes divisiveness from higher-ups to bring the rest of us together,” Brown said.

“I don't want to say Trump is a united enemy. But the policies – when he decided to ban trans people from the military when he himself dodged the draft five times. We need to go against what you are saying here,” he added.

