Netflix on Monday said that its updated makeover series Queer Eye will return for a second season.

According to Variety, Netflix renewed four additional unscripted series for a second season, including Dope, Drug Lords, Nailed It! and The Toys That Made Us.

“These series are indicative of what we’re trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television,” said Bela Bajaria, vice president of content at Netflix. “These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy – and that’s just Queer Eye.”

Netflix announced in January that it would produce a “reimagined” Queer Eye. The reality series featuring five openly gay stylists premiered Wednesday, February 7.

The new cast includes Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion). Van Ness is best known as the hair stylist in Funny or Die's Gay of Thrones.

The original version of Queer Eye ran from 2003 to 2007 on Bravo and featured “Fab Five” Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez. The series made each stylist a household name.

A Queer Eye season 2 premiere date was not announced.