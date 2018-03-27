Netflix on Monday said that its updated
makeover series Queer Eye will return for a second season.
According to Variety,
Netflix renewed four additional unscripted series for a second
season, including Dope, Drug Lords, Nailed It! and The Toys
That Made Us.
“These series are indicative of what
we’re trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with
world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on
television,” said Bela Bajaria, vice president of content at
Netflix. “These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on
familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They
elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears
of joy – and that’s just Queer Eye.”
Netflix announced in January that it
would produce a “reimagined” Queer Eye. The reality
series featuring five openly gay stylists premiered Wednesday,
February 7.
The new cast includes Antoni Porowski
(Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown
(Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion).
Van Ness is best known as the hair stylist in Funny or Die's Gay
of Thrones.
The original version of Queer Eye
ran from 2003 to 2007 on Bravo and featured “Fab Five” Ted Allen,
Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez. The
series made each stylist a household name.
A Queer Eye season 2 premiere
date was not announced.