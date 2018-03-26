A Los Angeles-based ABC reporter has
come out HIV-positive.
Karl Schmid is a correspondent for KABC
Channel 7 in Los Angeles.
In a Facebook post, Schmid, 37, said
that he's struggled to come out for 10 years.
“Hi,” Schmid
wrote. “I’m a 37 year old HIV+ man who has been poz for
almost ten years. I work in television. And on the side of the camera
where, for better or worse it’s considered 'taboo' for people 'like
me' to be 'like me.' For 10 years I’ve struggled with 'do I or
don’t I?' For ten years the stigma and industry professionals have
said, 'don’t! It’ll ruin you.'”
“But here’s the thing. I’m me.
I’m just like you. I have a big heart and I want to be loved and
accepted. I may be on TV from time to time, but at the end of the day
I’m just an average guy who wants what we all want. To be accepted
and loved by our friends and family and to be encouraged by our
peers.”
“So here’s what I say, stand tall,
and stand proud. You can’t make everybody happy but you can make
you happy. And so long as you tell the truth, you will never have to
remember anything. Labels are things that come and go but your
dignity and who you are is what defines you. I know who I am, I know
what I stand for and while in the past I may not have always had
clarity, I do now. Love me or hate me, that’s up to you. But, for
anyone who has ever doubted themselves because of those scary three
letters and one symbol, let me tell you this, you are somebody who
matters. Your feelings, your thoughts, your emotions count. And don’t
let anybody tell you otherwise. I’m Karl Schmid, and I’m an
HIV-positive man! #whatisrememberedlives @theaidsmemorial
@theaidsmemorialtshirt”
Reaction to Schmid's post has been
mostly positive, with many people calling Schmid brave.