A Los Angeles-based ABC reporter has come out HIV-positive.

Karl Schmid is a correspondent for KABC Channel 7 in Los Angeles.

In a Facebook post, Schmid, 37, said that he's struggled to come out for 10 years.

“Hi,” Schmid wrote. “I’m a 37 year old HIV+ man who has been poz for almost ten years. I work in television. And on the side of the camera where, for better or worse it’s considered 'taboo' for people 'like me' to be 'like me.' For 10 years I’ve struggled with 'do I or don’t I?' For ten years the stigma and industry professionals have said, 'don’t! It’ll ruin you.'”

“But here’s the thing. I’m me. I’m just like you. I have a big heart and I want to be loved and accepted. I may be on TV from time to time, but at the end of the day I’m just an average guy who wants what we all want. To be accepted and loved by our friends and family and to be encouraged by our peers.”

“So here’s what I say, stand tall, and stand proud. You can’t make everybody happy but you can make you happy. And so long as you tell the truth, you will never have to remember anything. Labels are things that come and go but your dignity and who you are is what defines you. I know who I am, I know what I stand for and while in the past I may not have always had clarity, I do now. Love me or hate me, that’s up to you. But, for anyone who has ever doubted themselves because of those scary three letters and one symbol, let me tell you this, you are somebody who matters. Your feelings, your thoughts, your emotions count. And don’t let anybody tell you otherwise. I’m Karl Schmid, and I’m an HIV-positive man! #whatisrememberedlives @theaidsmemorial @theaidsmemorialtshirt”

Reaction to Schmid's post has been mostly positive, with many people calling Schmid brave.