Queer Eye's fashion guy Tan France has said that he sometimes hides his sexuality when traveling abroad.

Last month, Netflix premiered its “reimagined” Queer Eye featuring five openly gay stylist.

The show's fashion guru was raised in England to Pakistani and English parents. He currently lives in the United States with his husband Rob France.

In an interview with Conde Nast Traveler, France said that he pretends he's not gay when traveling to China and will not return to Pakistan.

“As a gay man, there are certain places that I avoid. When I go to China, I lie and pretend I'm not married, which is really sad – I leave my ring at home,” France said.

“But I'm not willing to risk my safety in a country that could cause me no end of problems or where it's illegal to be gay. I'm very aware of the places I can travel to safely and where I cannot.”

After Queer Eye's success, France said he will not risk traveling to Pakistan.

"I don't know if it's illegal to be gay or they just turn a blind eye, but I wouldn't risk it. The exposure the show has and the fact that I'm very open about who I am makes it a security risk. But I do love Pakistan, and I went many, many times before the show,” he said.