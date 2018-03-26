Queer Eye's fashion guy Tan
France has said that he sometimes hides his sexuality when traveling
abroad.
Last month, Netflix premiered its
“reimagined” Queer Eye featuring five openly gay stylist.
The show's fashion guru was raised in
England to Pakistani and English parents. He currently lives in the
United States with his husband Rob France.
In an interview with Conde Nast
Traveler, France said that he pretends he's not gay when
traveling to China and will not return to Pakistan.
“As a gay man, there are certain
places that I avoid. When I go to China, I lie and pretend I'm not
married, which is really sad – I leave my ring at home,” France
said.
“But I'm not willing to risk my
safety in a country that could cause me no end of problems or where
it's illegal to be gay. I'm very aware of the places I can travel to
safely and where I cannot.”
After Queer
Eye's success, France said he will not risk traveling to
Pakistan.
"I don't know if it's illegal to
be gay or they just turn a blind eye, but I wouldn't risk it. The
exposure the show has and the fact that I'm very open about who I am
makes it a security risk. But I do love Pakistan, and I went many,
many times before the show,” he said.