Glasgow, Scotland's The SSE Hydro Arena
on Friday lit up in rainbow colors to honor out British singer Sam
Smith's performance at the venue.
“I can't believe the SS HYDRO did
this!!” Sam said in tweeting a photo of the venue lit up in rainbow
colors. “Has made me so emotional.”
The 25-year-old Smith is touring to
promote his second studio album, Too Good at Goodbyes.
Smith is currently dating Brandon
Flynn, the 24-year-old actor best known for his portrayal of troubled
high schooler Justin Foley in the Netflix teen drama series 13
Reasons Why
During a performance in January at
Nova's Red Room in Sydney, Australia, Smith said that he was happy
with his love life.
“Real love is never ever a waste of
time,” he told the crowd. “I feel really happy and positive in
my love life right now.”
Known for his heartbreaking ballads,
Smith said in a recent interview that it might be time to write
“happy love songs.”
“I'm actually asking myself if I'm
going to be writing some happy love songs soon,” he
said.