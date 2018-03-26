Glasgow, Scotland's The SSE Hydro Arena on Friday lit up in rainbow colors to honor out British singer Sam Smith's performance at the venue.

“I can't believe the SS HYDRO did this!!” Sam said in tweeting a photo of the venue lit up in rainbow colors. “Has made me so emotional.”

The 25-year-old Smith is touring to promote his second studio album, Too Good at Goodbyes.

Smith is currently dating Brandon Flynn, the 24-year-old actor best known for his portrayal of troubled high schooler Justin Foley in the Netflix teen drama series 13 Reasons Why

During a performance in January at Nova's Red Room in Sydney, Australia, Smith said that he was happy with his love life.

“Real love is never ever a waste of time,” he told the crowd. “I feel really happy and positive in my love life right now.”

Known for his heartbreaking ballads, Smith said in a recent interview that it might be time to write “happy love songs.”

“I'm actually asking myself if I'm going to be writing some happy love songs soon,” he said.