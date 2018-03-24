Colorado Springs-based Focus on the
Family has confirmed that it continues to support efforts to alter
the sexuality and gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual or
transgender people.
In 2009, Focus on the Family sold its
“ex-gay” ministry Love Won Out to Exodus International. Four
years later, the ministry apologized for the harm it had caused LGBT
people and acknowledged that its mission – to “cure” LGBT
people of their sexuality or gender identity – was based on a
hollow promise.
HBO's Last Week Tonight host
John Oliver used Vice President Mike Pence's association with Focus
on the Family to illustrate the vice president's opposition to LGBT
rights. Pence's wife and daughter will pitch their children's book
about the family's pet rabbit, Marlon Bundo, at an event next week
organized by Focus on the Family.
(Related: John
Oliver's gay parody of Mike Pence's family bunny book outselling
original.)
In responding to Oliver's take down,
Focus on the Family President Jim Daly called Oliver's screed “vulgar
and vile in every sense of the word and way.”
“This past Sunday night, John Oliver
was incensed over Focus on the Family’s 40 year history of
supporting a traditional and biblical sexual ethic” Daly
wrote in an op-ed. “In particular, the host took issue with
our belief that those with unwanted same-sex attraction should be
free to pursue counseling, if that is their desire. Of course,
millions of Christians and even non-Christians hold to this standard,
but Mr. Oliver disagrees and his seething reaction to our ministry’s
position was palpable.”
Paul Batura, vice president of
communications at Focus on the Family, said
in an email to Westword
that the organization supports “counseling and the availability of
professional therapy options for unwanted homosexual attractions and
behavior,” but does not endorse one particular approach.
At an event last year celebrating Focus
on the Family's 40th anniversary, Vice
President Mike Pence promised the group it had an “unwavering ally”
in President Donald Trump.