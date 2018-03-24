Actors Matt Bomer, Neil Patrick Harris and Kristen Bell are offering free screenings of Love, Simon in their hometowns.

People in Bell's hometown of Edina, Minnesota, Bomer's Spring, Texas and Harris' Albuquerque, New Mexico can attend a free screening of the gay teen romantic comedy on Sunday. Groups supporting the hometown theater buy-out include GLSEN and PFLAG.

“So my husband David [Burtka] (@dbelicious) and I enjoyed @lovesimonmovie so much, we wanted to pay it forward,” Harris said in an Instagram post. “Others are doing this, so I'm so on board. So we bought out a screening at a theater in my hometown of Albuquerque, NM for this Sunday afternoon. It's free, and a great chance to see this wonderful film. Hope you can make it!”

In tweeting about her theater buy-out, Bell said that she has a “huge crush” on the film and wanted to “share the love.”

Bomer, who is openly gay, said that Love, Simon is an “important” and “really good” movie.

“I know you'll love it so come watch for free this Sunday!” Bomer wrote.

Harris previously wrote that he was “moved to tears” by the movie. “How I wish something this brave, powerful and confident existed when I was struggling with my identity – but how super awesome that a new generation will get to lead by this example,” he wrote.

All the free screenings are taking place at AMC theaters.