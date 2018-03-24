Actors Matt Bomer, Neil Patrick Harris
and Kristen Bell are offering free screenings of Love, Simon
in their hometowns.
People in Bell's hometown of Edina,
Minnesota, Bomer's Spring, Texas and Harris' Albuquerque, New Mexico
can attend a free screening of the gay teen romantic comedy on
Sunday. Groups supporting the hometown theater buy-out include GLSEN
and PFLAG.
“So my husband David [Burtka]
(@dbelicious) and I enjoyed @lovesimonmovie so much, we wanted to pay
it forward,” Harris said in an Instagram post. “Others are doing
this, so I'm so on board. So we bought out a screening at a theater
in my hometown of Albuquerque, NM for this Sunday afternoon. It's
free, and a great chance to see this wonderful film. Hope you can
make it!”
In tweeting about her theater buy-out,
Bell said that she has a “huge crush” on the film and wanted to
“share the love.”
Bomer, who is openly gay, said that
Love, Simon is an “important” and “really good” movie.
“I know you'll love it so come watch
for free this Sunday!” Bomer wrote.
Harris previously wrote that he was
“moved to tears” by the movie. “How I wish something this
brave, powerful and confident existed when I was struggling with my
identity – but how super awesome that a new generation will get to
lead by this example,” he wrote.
All the free screenings are taking
place at AMC theaters.