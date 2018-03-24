Tony Perkins, president of the Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), has applauded President Donald Trump's announcement that most transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the military.

Trump said in the announcement issued late Friday night that he had based his decision on the recommendation of Defense Secretary James Mattis. Mattis' recommendation complicates ongoing litigation that has blocked the ban's implementation, because courts generally defer to military leaders on issues related to the military.

“President Trump is keeping his pledge to end the Obama era of social experimentation in our nation’s military. In the fall of 2016, I co-moderated a veterans townhall meeting where candidate Donald Trump was asked how he would handle social engineering and political correctness being forced on the military,” Perkins said in a statement, referring to an event held in October, 2016 in Virginia.

“He responded saying, ‘We are going to get away from political correctness.’ The revised personnel policy announced today does exactly that – it moves the military away from political correctness and puts the focus on the military’s mission: preparing to fight and win wars.”

“President Trump is moving the military away from the crippling policies of the Obama era that left our nation’s defenses at its lowest levels of readiness since before WWII. He recognizes that the last thing we should be doing is diverting tax payer dollars from mission-critical training to funding for controversial gender reassignment surgeries and transgender sensitivity training for service members. The president is keeping his promises and advancing policies essential to keeping our military strong and our country safe,” Perkins, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, added.



