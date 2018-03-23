The Department of Justice (DOJ) has asserted executive privilege in refusing to identify the military experts President Donald Trump consulted before announcing his ban on transgender troops.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman ordered the government to hand over the names by 8PM EST.

“Defendants respectfully disagree [that the information is not subject to executive privilege] and adhere to their position that judicial deference to executive decisions about the composition of the military is not dependent upon judicial review of the deliberative process that preceded the decisions at issue,” the DOJ said in a 5-page filing. “In addition, defendants do not waive any executive privileges simply by arguing for judicial deference to the President’s military decisions.”

In July, Trump tweeted his call for a complete ban on transgender troops. Roughly a month later, the White House issued guidance on implementing Trump's ban, in which Trump claimed that the Obama administration “failed to identity a sufficient basis” to end the military ban rolled back in June, 2016, and ordered the Pentagon to reinstate the policy, arguing that transgender people are a “disruption” to the military.

LGBT groups challenging the ban in court have blocked its implementation.

Pechman is overseeing a challenge filed by OutServe-SLDN and Lambda Legal in Washington state.

Tara Borelli of Lambda Legal said that the government “isn't willing to pull back the curtain, because there's nothing behind it.”

“As the government well understands, this means that it will not be able to rely on that information to help defend the ban, which exposes a fatal flaw in their position: There is no justification for discrimination,” Borelli said.