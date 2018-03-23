The Gay & Lesbian Victory Fund on
Wednesday endorsed David Ermold's campaign to unseat Rowan, Kentucky
county clerk Kim Davis.
Davis made headlines in 2015 when she
defied the U.S. Supreme Court by refusing to issue marriage licenses
to gay and lesbian couples.
Ermold, who teaches English at the
University of Pikeville, and his now-husband David Moore were among
the couples who Davis rejected. She told the couple that her office
was not issuing marriage licenses to gay couple on the “authority
of God.” Davis served five days in jail after she was declared in
contempt of court for ignoring a court order requiring her office to
begin issuing marriage licenses to all couples. Her refusal turned
Davis into a Christian celebrity.
“A county clerk's job is an
administrative job,” Ermold told the AP after he filed his bid.
“That's what it is. It's to serve the people of our county.
That's what that person is there to do. They are not there to get
all kinds of attention outside of the area, to bring in outside
organizations, bring in that money and send a divisive message out
there, and to divide the people.”
In February, Davis released a memoir,
Under God's Authority: The Kim Davis Story.
(Related: Kim
Davis, clerk who refused marriage licenses to gay couples, says she
loves gays.)
Davis, who has worked in the clerk's
office for nearly three decades, was elected county clerk in 2014 as
a Democrat, but has since switched her registration to Republican.
The Victory Fund endorsed 14 out
candidates on Wednesday, raising their 2018 election cycle
endorsements to 74.