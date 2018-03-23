The Gay & Lesbian Victory Fund on Wednesday endorsed David Ermold's campaign to unseat Rowan, Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis.

Davis made headlines in 2015 when she defied the U.S. Supreme Court by refusing to issue marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples.

Ermold, who teaches English at the University of Pikeville, and his now-husband David Moore were among the couples who Davis rejected. She told the couple that her office was not issuing marriage licenses to gay couple on the “authority of God.” Davis served five days in jail after she was declared in contempt of court for ignoring a court order requiring her office to begin issuing marriage licenses to all couples. Her refusal turned Davis into a Christian celebrity.

“A county clerk's job is an administrative job,” Ermold told the AP after he filed his bid. “That's what it is. It's to serve the people of our county. That's what that person is there to do. They are not there to get all kinds of attention outside of the area, to bring in outside organizations, bring in that money and send a divisive message out there, and to divide the people.”

In February, Davis released a memoir, Under God's Authority: The Kim Davis Story.

Davis, who has worked in the clerk's office for nearly three decades, was elected county clerk in 2014 as a Democrat, but has since switched her registration to Republican.

The Victory Fund endorsed 14 out candidates on Wednesday, raising their 2018 election cycle endorsements to 74.