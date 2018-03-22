Mark Conditt, the 23-year-old man who
authorities say carried out a series of bombings in Austin, once
described homosexuality as “not natural.”
Conditt made the remarks in a blog post
arguing against marriage rights for gay and lesbian couples.
“Just look at the male and female
bodies,” Conditt wrote in the post, the Austin
American-Statesman reported. “They are obviously designed
to couple. The natural design is apparent. It is not natural to
couple male with male and female with female. It would be like trying
to fit two screws together and to [sic] nuts together and then say,
‘See, it’s natural for them to go together.’”
According to the newspaper, Conditt was
17 when he wrote the post for a local community college class.
According to the AP, an arrest warrant
for Conditt in connection with the bombings, which killed two people
and injured several others, was issued on Wednesday. Authorities
said that Conditt died from self-inflected injuries. As a SWAT team
approached Conditt's car outside a hotel in Round Rock, a suburb of
Austin, Conditt detonated an explosive device, killing himself and
knocking back one officer.