Mark Conditt, the 23-year-old man who authorities say carried out a series of bombings in Austin, once described homosexuality as “not natural.”

Conditt made the remarks in a blog post arguing against marriage rights for gay and lesbian couples.

“Just look at the male and female bodies,” Conditt wrote in the post, the Austin American-Statesman reported. “They are obviously designed to couple. The natural design is apparent. It is not natural to couple male with male and female with female. It would be like trying to fit two screws together and to [sic] nuts together and then say, ‘See, it’s natural for them to go together.’”

According to the newspaper, Conditt was 17 when he wrote the post for a local community college class.

According to the AP, an arrest warrant for Conditt in connection with the bombings, which killed two people and injured several others, was issued on Wednesday. Authorities said that Conditt died from self-inflected injuries. As a SWAT team approached Conditt's car outside a hotel in Round Rock, a suburb of Austin, Conditt detonated an explosive device, killing himself and knocking back one officer.