The gay drama EastSiders
received six Daytime Emmy Nominations on Wednesday.
Now in it's third season, EastSiders
takes a look at the lives of Cal (played by Kit Williamson) and Thom
(Van Hansis), who are trying to make sense of their relationship
after infidelity. The show's first two episodes premiered on YouTube
in 2012 and the entire first season was later broadcast as a
television movie on cabler Logo. All three seasons are now streaming
on Netflix.
EastSiders is competing in the
Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series category against The Bay
The Series, Ladies of the Lake, Tainted Dreams, Venice: The Series
and Zac and Mia.
Hansis (As the World Turns) and
John Halbach, who plays Ian on the show and is married to Williamson
in real life, received acting nominations. Williamson was nominated
for writing and directing. Stephen Guarino, who plays Quincy on the
series, also received an acting nomination.
Out actor Greg Rikaart received an
acting nomination for his portrayal of Kevin Fisher on the CBS soap
The Young and the Restless. Rikaart, who came out publicly in
2013, is married to writer Robert Sudduth. The couple welcomed their
first child last year.
Chandler Massey, who last year returned
to play Will Horton on the daytime soap Days of Our Lives,
received his fifth acting nomination on Wednesday. He won three
consecutive Emmys before he left the show. Massey's character came
out gay in 2011 and later married.