The gay drama EastSiders received six Daytime Emmy Nominations on Wednesday.

Now in it's third season, EastSiders takes a look at the lives of Cal (played by Kit Williamson) and Thom (Van Hansis), who are trying to make sense of their relationship after infidelity. The show's first two episodes premiered on YouTube in 2012 and the entire first season was later broadcast as a television movie on cabler Logo. All three seasons are now streaming on Netflix.

EastSiders is competing in the Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series category against The Bay The Series, Ladies of the Lake, Tainted Dreams, Venice: The Series and Zac and Mia.

Hansis (As the World Turns) and John Halbach, who plays Ian on the show and is married to Williamson in real life, received acting nominations. Williamson was nominated for writing and directing. Stephen Guarino, who plays Quincy on the series, also received an acting nomination.

Out actor Greg Rikaart received an acting nomination for his portrayal of Kevin Fisher on the CBS soap The Young and the Restless. Rikaart, who came out publicly in 2013, is married to writer Robert Sudduth. The couple welcomed their first child last year.

Chandler Massey, who last year returned to play Will Horton on the daytime soap Days of Our Lives, received his fifth acting nomination on Wednesday. He won three consecutive Emmys before he left the show. Massey's character came out gay in 2011 and later married.