During a congressional hearing on
Tuesday, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Ben Carson
said that transgender people in homeless shelters make other people
“not comfortable.”
Representative Mike Quigley, a Democrat
from Illinois, asked Carson why the agency had yet to reissue
guidance on transgender people seeking admittance to homeless
shelters. Such resources were scrubbed from HUD's website early on
in Carson's tenure.
During a committee hearing last year,
Carson promised that the guidance would return “as soon as
possible.”
Quigley wondered what was taking so
long.
“We finally got a general counsel in
December,” Carson answered. “This is March. So, yes, it has
been since we've gotten a general counsel something that we've been
looking at.”
“Remember it is complex: We obviously
believe in equal rights for everybody, including the LGBT community,
but we also believe in equal rights for the women in the shelters and
shelters where there are men and their equal rights,” Carson said.
“So we want to look at things that really provide for everybody and
doesn’t impede the rights of one for the sake of the other, so it’s
complex issue and it’s been on our agenda. We’ve talked about it
quite a bit since we finally got a general counsel.”
When Quigley asked for an example of
how transgender people interfere with other people's rights, Carson
cited bathroom concerns.
“I'll give you an example: There are
some women who said they were not comfortable with the idea of being
in a shelter, being in a shower, and somebody who had a very
different anatomy,” Carson replied.
Carson is opposed to LGBT rights,
including the rights of transgender people. During his 2016
presidential campaign, Carson proposed a
“transgender bathroom” and opposed transgender people serving
in the military. Soon after he dropped out of the race, he called
being transgender the “height of absurdity.” He's also said that
allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry will lead to “mass
killings” and that prison makes people gay. (He
later apologized for saying that prison can make people gay.)
LGBT rights advocate GLAAD said that
Carson's remarks make him unfit to helm HUD.
“It is because of derogatory myths
like this, which have been debunked time and time again, that the
transgender community faces disproportionate levels of discrimination
and homelessness.” GLAAD CEO and President Sarah Kate Ellis said in
a statement. “Today’s blatant and factually inaccurate
anti-transgender rhetoric is the latest in a long line of uninformed
and biased statements about LGBTQ people that make Dr. Carson unfit
to be the head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.”