Former New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn has criticized Cynthia Nixon's gubernatorial run, calling her an “unqualified lesbian.”

Nixon on Monday announced she's challenging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in September's Democratic primary and held her first campaign event on Tuesday.

“I'm surprised by this race,” Quinn, who is openly gay, told The New York Post. “It's a flight of fancy on her part.”

“Cynthia Nixon was opposed to having a qualified lesbian become mayor of New York City,” Quinn said, a reference to Nixon's endorsement of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio over her in 2013. “Now she wants an unqualified lesbian to be the governor of New York. You have to be qualified and have experience. She isn't qualified to be the governor.”

Nixon, who is best known for playing Miranda Hobbes on the HBO dramedy Sex and the City, is raising three children with her wife Christine Marinoni. She is an outspoken critic of Cuomo's policies on public education.

“She's an accomplished actress, a supporter of political causes and that's a good thing,” Quinn said. “Participating in rallies is important. But she's never run an organization. Being an actress and celebrity doesn't make you qualified for public office.”