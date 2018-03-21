A gay parody of a children's book
written by Vice President Mike Pence's daughter is outselling the
original.
On Sunday, John Oliver, the host of
HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, introduced his
team's alternative to Marlon Bundo's Day in the Life of the Vice
President, which was written by Pence's daughter, Charlotte, and
illustrated by his wife, Karen.
In the alternative book, Last Week
Tonight with John Oliver Presents A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo,
Mike Pence's pet bunny Marlon Bundo meets and falls in love with
Wesley and the pair decide to marry. The book was written by Jill
Twiss and illustrated by EG Keller.
The book has soared to the number one
spot on Amazon. An audiobook voiced by Jim Parsons, Jesse Tyler
Ferguson, Jeff Garlin, Elie Kemper, John Lithgow, Jack McBrayer and
RuPaul has topped Audible's list of best sellers.
The Pence family's book was at number
four on Amazon as of Tuesday.
During an appearance on Ellen
DeGeneres' daytime talk show, Oliver was surprised to hear that his
book was outselling Pence's book. He said that the book had sold out
but that a second printing had been ordered.
All proceeds from A Day in the Life
of Marlon Bundo benefit the Trevor Project and AIDS United.