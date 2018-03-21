A gay parody of a children's book written by Vice President Mike Pence's daughter is outselling the original.

On Sunday, John Oliver, the host of HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, introduced his team's alternative to Marlon Bundo's Day in the Life of the Vice President, which was written by Pence's daughter, Charlotte, and illustrated by his wife, Karen.

In the alternative book, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo, Mike Pence's pet bunny Marlon Bundo meets and falls in love with Wesley and the pair decide to marry. The book was written by Jill Twiss and illustrated by EG Keller.

The book has soared to the number one spot on Amazon. An audiobook voiced by Jim Parsons, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jeff Garlin, Elie Kemper, John Lithgow, Jack McBrayer and RuPaul has topped Audible's list of best sellers.

The Pence family's book was at number four on Amazon as of Tuesday.

During an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show, Oliver was surprised to hear that his book was outselling Pence's book. He said that the book had sold out but that a second printing had been ordered.

All proceeds from A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo benefit the Trevor Project and AIDS United.